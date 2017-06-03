NEWS

Firefighter critically injured in fall from aerial ladder in downtown LA, officials say

Los Angeles Fire Department officials are seen in downtown after a firefighter was critically injured in a fall during a training exercise on Saturday, June 3, 2017. (Loudlabs)

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A firefighter was critically injured Saturday morning when he fell from an aerial ladder during a training exercise in downtown, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The incident occurred about 9:43 a.m. in the 300 block of Main Street, said Amy Bastman, a spokeswoman for the department.

The injured firefighter was transported to a nearby trauma center, Bastman said. His name was not immediately released.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
