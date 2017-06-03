A firefighter was critically injured Saturday morning when he fell from an aerial ladder during a training exercise in downtown, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.The incident occurred about 9:43 a.m. in the 300 block of Main Street, said Amy Bastman, a spokeswoman for the department.The injured firefighter was transported to a nearby trauma center, Bastman said. His name was not immediately released.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.