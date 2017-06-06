NEWS

Firefighter rescues tiny puppy from Adelanto house fire

A San Bernardino County firefighter cradles a small puppy that was rescued from a burning home in Adelanto Tuesday. (San Bernardino County Fire Department)

ADELANTO, Calif. (KABC) --
A small puppy was pulled from a burning home in Adelanto by a San Bernardino County firefighter Tuesday.

A photo shows the firefighter resuscitating the dog with an oxygen mask after it was rescued from the blaze on the 14000 block of Kelly Street.

According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, the fire started in a vehicle in the driveway and spread to the residence, eventually reaching the attic.

The homeowners were able to rescue other puppies that were in the residence before firefighters arrived on the scene. The last puppy was found by firefighters after the fire was knocked down.

No other injuries were reported in the fire.
