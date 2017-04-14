Firefighters battle blaze in Westlake district home

WESTLAKE DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Los Angeles city firefighters battled a fire in the attic of a large vacant home in the 1200 block of South Alvarado Street in the Westlake district.
The fire was reported around 3:37 p.m. in a vacant Victorian-style duplex that was undergoing renovations.
About 80 firefighters responded, climbing on the roof and using hacksaws to cut holes allowing the flames to ventilate.
They reported knocking down the blaze at 4:06 p.m.
Firefighters said the 5,100 square-foot home was built in 1905.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, although firefighters reported finding a broken natural gas line in the attic that fueled the flames.