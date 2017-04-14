Firefighters battle blaze in Westlake district home

Los Angeles city firefighters battled a fire in the attic of a large vacant home in the 1200 block of South Alvarado Street in the Westlake district.The fire was reported around 3:37 p.m. in a vacant Victorian-style duplex that was undergoing renovations.About 80 firefighters responded, climbing on the roof and using hacksaws to cut holes allowing the flames to ventilate.They reported knocking down the blaze at 4:06 p.m.Firefighters said the 5,100 square-foot home was built in 1905.No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation, although firefighters reported finding a broken natural gas line in the attic that fueled the flames.