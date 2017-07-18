Firefighters battling 72-acre brush fire in Perris

A fire burned through about 72 acres of brush in Perris on Tuesday and spread to what appeared to be an extensive marijuana growing operation.The fire was burning in the area of Mountain Avenue and McPherson Road.Footage from AIR7HD showed it spreading to a farm with two covered greenhouses that appeared to be growing marijuana plants.Initial estimates put the fire at about 20 acres, but by 6 p.m., it was estimated at 72 acres.Firefighters reported containing the forward spread of the flames.No injuries were reported.