Firework explodes in teens' hands at Arcadia park; 1 severely injured

Two teenagers were rushed to the hospital, one with severe injuries, after a frightening fireworks explosion in Arcadia. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) --
Two teenagers were rushed to the hospital, one with severe injuries, after a frightening fireworks explosion in Arcadia.

The teens, ages 14 and 17, were hurt while playing with fireworks at about 8 p.m. at Bonita Park, located at 100 S. Second Avenue.

According to a preliminary investigation from the Arcadia Police Department, the boys were lighting a firecracker when it went off in their hands.

The 14-year-old suffered severe injuries to one of his hands and the older teen suffered minor injuries to his arm and chest. Both were transported to local hospitals and appeared to have non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A boy who was skating at the park said he saw it all happen.

"I just seen him pull out a firework and I told him not to light it," said the witness, who was not identified. "They just kind of, like, went ahead and just did it and once I seen him, his whole hand was blown off, just gone."
