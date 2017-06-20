NEWS

Flex Alert issued as scorching heat wave grips Southern California

A scorching heat wave has prompted the company that manages California's power grid to issue the first Flex Alert of 2017, in an effort to conserve electricity and lessen demand on the system. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A scorching heat wave has prompted the company that manages California's power grid to issue the first Flex Alert of 2017, in an effort to conserve electricity and lessen demand on the system.

California Independent System Operator issued the Flex Alert for 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As part of the conservation effort, state residents are encouraged to voluntarily use less electricity during the late afternoon hours when air conditioners are typically used most.

"It's the same as driving your car - if you run your car 24 hours a day at full speed, at high temperatures, eventually something will break down," said Robert Villegas, a spokesman for Southern California Edison. "The same is true for our electrical system."

Cal-ISO predicts peak will exceed 47,000 megawatts on both Tuesday, which is forecasted to be the Southland's hottest day of the week, and Wednesday.
