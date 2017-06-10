Flock of geese poop on 17 people at Disneyland

11 adults and 6 juveniles impacted. No injuries and no transports. All guests are healthy and happy @Disneyland @AnaheimFire — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) June 10, 2017

A flock of geese defecated on 17 people while flying over Disneyland Friday night, according to Anaheim police.The incident, reported about 9:45 p.m., was scary enough that a hazmat team responded to the scene in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle.Six kids and 11 adults were hit, police said. No one was hurt.Everyone was able to clean themselves off after the scare, and Anaheim PD tweeted "all guests are healthy and happy."