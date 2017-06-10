NEWS

Flock of geese poop on 17 people at Disneyland

A flock of geese defecated on 17 people while flying over Disneyland Friday night, according to Anaheim police. (Jae C. Hong)

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
A flock of geese defecated on 17 people while flying over Disneyland Friday night, according to Anaheim police.

The incident, reported about 9:45 p.m., was scary enough that a hazmat team responded to the scene in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle.

Six kids and 11 adults were hit, police said. No one was hurt.

Everyone was able to clean themselves off after the scare, and Anaheim PD tweeted "all guests are healthy and happy."
