A heated confrontation between a street vendor and a man walking his dog ended with a food cart overturned, spilling its contents onto a Hollywood street.Police are looking into the confrontation, which was recorded by the vendor.In the video, a man is seen walking his dog with a woman in Hollywood near Romaine Street and El Centro Avenue. He gets into a confrontation with a street vendor in Spanish, telling the man to stop blocking the sidewalk.The street vendor, who records the encounter on his cellphone, and the man exchange angry words in Spanish. He warns the vendor to move the cart or he'll move it for him.Eventually the man ends up overturning the vendor's cart, spilling most of its food contents into the street.The incident happened on July 17 around 6 p.m. Los Angeles police say it was initially reported as a battery, but officers investigated and classified the incident as vandalism.Hollywood detectives have referred the case to the Los Angeles City Attorney's office to prosecute the suspect for misdemeanor vandalism.The name of the suspect has not been released.