NEWS

Food cart thrown to ground in angry Hollywood confrontation

A confrontation on a Hollywood sidewalk ended with a food vendor's cart being overturned into the street.

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A heated confrontation between a street vendor and a man walking his dog ended with a food cart overturned, spilling its contents onto a Hollywood street.

Police are looking into the confrontation, which was recorded by the vendor.

In the video, a man is seen walking his dog with a woman in Hollywood near Romaine Street and El Centro Avenue. He gets into a confrontation with a street vendor in Spanish, telling the man to stop blocking the sidewalk.



The street vendor, who records the encounter on his cellphone, and the man exchange angry words in Spanish. He warns the vendor to move the cart or he'll move it for him.

Eventually the man ends up overturning the vendor's cart, spilling most of its food contents into the street.

The incident happened on July 17 around 6 p.m. Los Angeles police say it was initially reported as a battery, but officers investigated and classified the incident as vandalism.

Hollywood detectives have referred the case to the Los Angeles City Attorney's office to prosecute the suspect for misdemeanor vandalism.

The name of the suspect has not been released.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsassaultHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Bagel resulted in positive drug test, attorney says
Porter Ranch residents protest SoCal Gas facility
John McCain set for Senate return on Tuesday following cancer diagnosis
Ex-Sheriff Lee Baca asks to remain free during appeals
More News
Top Stories
'She killed her own sister.' Parents reeling after live streamed crash
Churchgoers mourn murdered Apple Valley minister
Porter Ranch residents protest SoCal Gas facility
Downtown Disney: 3 stores to be replaced by restaurants
Tequila was flowing like water in Hollywood
Ex-Sheriff Lee Baca asks to remain free during appeals
Bagel resulted in positive drug test, attorney says
3-month-old killer whale dies at SeaWorld
Show More
Durst former friend testifies about unprovoked attack
3-year-old found on street in North Hills reunited with dad
Woman, 18, arrested after livestreaming deadly crash in CA
World's largest firefighting air tanker arrives in SoCal
SoCal Marine killed in Mississippi crash honored
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos