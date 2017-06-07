A former Los Angeles coach was found guilty Wednesday of molesting young girls while working at two elementary schools, the L.A. County District Attorney's Office announced.Ronnie Lee Roman, 44, was found guilty on seven counts of lewd acts on a child with the special allegations of multiple victims. The office said the jury deliberated for more than a day before convicting him.Roman worked as a coach for an after-school program in the city and at Cahuenga and Vine elementary schools. As far back as 2002, he is said to have sexually assaulted children ranging from ages 8 to 11.Six of the sexual assaults happened on schools grounds, according to the D.A.'s office, and one occurred at a victim's home.Roman is scheduled to be sentenced on July 19. He faces up to 105 years to life in state prison.