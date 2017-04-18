  • BREAKING NEWS Press conference on triple shooting in Central Fresno - WATCH LIVE
NEWS

Fresno triple shooting leaves 2 dead; gunman at large

EMBED </>More News Videos

There are several scenes in the area as Fresno Police search for the killer. (KFSN)

By Corin Hoggard
FRESNO, Calif. --
A triple shooting left two people dead in Fresno on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Fresno police said the shooting occurred at Nevada and Fulton in central Fresno.

Witnesses said a man opened fire, reloaded his large handgun, and then continued firing.

One of the victims was driven in a PG&E truck to the Fresno Police Department's headquarters in downtown Fresno where he died.

Another victim was found dead where the shooting happened.

A third victim went to Catholic Charities, just down the street from where the shooting occurred, and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

There were several scenes in the area as authorities search for the gunman.

The Fresno County Courthouse in downtown Fresno was placed on lockdown due to the shooting.
Related Topics:
newshomicideshootinggun violencehomicide investigationfresnoCentral California
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspect in custody after sheriff's deputy shot dead in Oklahoma
US intercepts 2 Russian bombers off Alaska coast
Trump's history of using foreign workers in his business ventures
Torrance Elementary School evacuated due to bomb threat
More News
Top Stories
Torrance Elementary School evacuated due to bomb threat
'Facebook killer' Steve Stephens commits suicide
Pedestrian killed in hit-run crash on 91 Fwy in Buena Park
SPONSORED: Are you prepared for the next earthquake?
Pedestrian fatally struck, dragged by SUV in Long Beach
Tax Day: Straight forward advice for procrastinators
Hollywood sign harder to hike to after city closes Beachwood Drive gateway
Show More
Richard Simmons hospitalized in California due to 'severe indigestion'
Veteran carries woman over Boston Marathon finish line
Pet of the Week: 3-month-old Papillon mix named Miles
Starbucks launching Unicorn Frappuccino
Kurt Russell, Chris Pratt and cast talk 'Guardians 2'
More News
Top Video
Torrance Elementary School evacuated due to bomb threat
Pedestrian killed in hit-run crash on 91 Fwy in Buena Park
Hollywood sign harder to hike to after city closes Beachwood Drive gateway
Tax Day: Straight forward advice for procrastinators
More Video