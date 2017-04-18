Fresno triple shooting leaves 2 dead; gunman at large

A triple shooting left two people dead in Fresno on Tuesday, according to authorities.Fresno police said the shooting occurred at Nevada and Fulton in central Fresno.Witnesses said a man opened fire, reloaded his large handgun, and then continued firing.One of the victims was driven in a PG&E truck to the Fresno Police Department's headquarters in downtown Fresno where he died.Another victim was found dead where the shooting happened.A third victim went to Catholic Charities, just down the street from where the shooting occurred, and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.There were several scenes in the area as authorities search for the gunman.The Fresno County Courthouse in downtown Fresno was placed on lockdown due to the shooting.