Airport Police are deploying additional resources into our terminals and an increased presence in the Central Terminal Area @flyLAXairport — LA Airport PD (@LAAirportPD) January 6, 2017

At least five people are dead and eight others are hospitalized after a gunman opened fire at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, according to officials. The suspect is in custody.At least five people were killed in the gunfire, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, and at least eight others were transported to an area hospital.The senior federal official told ABC News the gunman was in custody. Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler said a lone shooter was responsible for the attack.The gunman was wearing a uniform and a military ID with the name Esteban Santiago, a 26-year-old man born in New Jersey. Investigators confirm he is the shooter in the attack.Witnesses said the gunman shouted "I'm not Jewish," repeatedly, as he held a "long gun."The shooting happened in a baggage claim area of Terminal 2, federal sources told ABC News, and TSA officials said the area was "not secure."The terminal was evacuated until about about 11:30 a.m. PST. It was later "repopulated" and all passengers were being rescreened, TSA officials said.Pictures from the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac early as ambulances drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the airport.Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and "everyone is running."Sheriff's officials said although they believe there was only one gunman, who is in custody, authorities were searching a parking structure and other areas of the airport to secure the location.Los Angeles Airport police were deploying additional resources at Los Angeles International Airport terminals and had increased security in the Central Terminal.Los Angeles World Airports issued a statement regarding the shooting.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.