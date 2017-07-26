NEWS

Ohio gas station customer takes down would-be robber

EMBED </>More Videos

An attempted robbery at a gas station in Ohio was thwarted when an observant and quick-thinking customer stepped in. (Grove City Ohio Police/Facebook)

A would-be robber at a gas station in Ohio wound up on the ground when a bystander jumped into action.

The robber approached the counter and demanded money, according to Grove City Police. The cashier saw that the suspect had his hands in his hoodie and believed he could be hiding a weapon, so he put money on the counter.

When the suspect pulled his hands from his hoodie to take the money, the customer behind him saw that he didn't have a weapon after all and took him down. In a video posted by the police department, the pair remains on the ground until police arrive.

Police praised the Good Samaritan's actions.

"This is a great example of people paying attention, being aware of their surroundings and stepping in to help," reads the department's Facebook post.

They added, however, that they do not recommend ever putting yourself in danger.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscrimegood samaritanrobberyu.s. & world
Load Comments
NEWS
Caitlyn Jenner, Laverne Cox speak out on transgender ban
VIDEO: 3 inmates documented 2016 OC jail escape
Driver who livestreamed deadly crash charged w/ manslaughter, DUI
Politicians, LGBTQ activists react to transgender ban
Trump says transgender people won't be allowed to serve in military 'in any capacity'
More News
Top Stories
Trump to bar transgender individuals from US military
VIDEO: 3 inmates documented 2016 OC jail escape
O.J. Simpson pop-up exhibit coming to Los Angeles gallery
Woman killed after car splits in 2 in Newport Beach crash
Amazon goes on hiring spree as labor market tightens
Man charged w/ murder in fatal Lancaster hit-run
Mayweather-McGregor fight to be shown live in movie theaters
Man denies raping 11-year-old, says she might have raped him
Show More
Downed tree blocks residents in Highland Park homes
Car fire on I-5 in Commerce leads to major backup
VIDEO: CA dad accused of abandoning newborn at strip mall
Celebs, others condemn Trump's transgender military ban
Helium tanker overturns in crash on EB 10 Fwy in Baldwin Park
More News
Top Video
Trump to bar transgender individuals from US military
VIDEO: 3 inmates documented 2016 OC jail escape
O.J. Simpson pop-up exhibit coming to Los Angeles gallery
Woman killed after car splits in 2 in Newport Beach crash
More Video