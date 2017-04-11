NEWS

3 Georgia firefighters injured, 1 fatally, in Venice crash; DUI suspect in custody

The wreckage of a sedan is seen at a Venice intersection after a suspected DUI crash that left a Georgia firefighter dead on Monday, April 10, 2017. (OnScene)

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Three Georgia firefighters were injured, one of them fatally, when the vehicle in which they were traveling was struck by a suspected DUI driver Monday evening in Venice, authorities have confirmed.

The three-vehicle crash took place about 10 p.m. at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Washington Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One of the Georgia firefighters was pronounced dead at the scene, the LAPD said. His name was not immediately released.

One of his colleagues suffered a possible broken collarbone and hip, and the other firefighter sustained lacerations. Both were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The unidentified DUI suspect was taken into custody.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available. City News Service contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsDUIdui crashfirefighter injuredfirefighter killedfirefighterslapdlos angeles police departmentLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Thieves ram truck into gun shop in daring heist
Officials anticipate 'endgame' with fugitive who sent manifesto to Trump
Family of Navy SEAL trainee who died plans to take legal action
Top issues on the table as Tillerson heads to Moscow
More News
Top Stories
All EB lanes blocked on I-10 near Peck Road in El Monte, traffic being diverted
San Bernardino shooting: wife left gunman after he showed 'other side'
San Bernardino school shooting: 2 adults, 1 student killed
Meteor spotted streaking across SoCal skies
Help boy with down Syndrome get birthday wish from Rider Strong
'Dancing with the Stars' celebs relive their most memorable years
In wake of San Bernardino school shooting, community organizes vigil
Show More
Alameda County firefighters rescue ducklings
Report gives low grades to LA charter schools
Kids, parents embrace in emotional reunions after school shooting
Ontario police shoot, kill man armed with shotgun at Stater Bros store
Kings fire coach, GM; promote Robitaille to president, Blake to GM
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
More Photos