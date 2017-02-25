A Good Samaritan helped authorities arrest a sexual battery suspect after the man witnessed the crime in Oxnard.Authorities said around 1:40 p.m. Friday, a woman was walking in the 1200 block of Camino Del Sol when a man sexually battered her. She said the man physically restrained her during the assault.She was able to eventually pull away from the suspect and ran northbound until she was in the 600 block of Nina Drive, where she contacted police.A resident in the area heard the woman's cries for help and saw the suspect fleeing the scene as the victim escaped. The witness followed the suspect until authorities arrived to detain him.The victim positively identified the suspect, who was later identified as 25-year-old Luis Borunda.He was arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery and booked into Ventura County Jail.