NEWS

Good Samaritans recall rescuing woman after San Onofre beach shark attack

EMBED </>More News Videos

Good Samaritans who rushed to the aid of a woman who was bit by a shark at San Onofre beach recalled the terrifying moment. (GoFundMe / OnScene.TV)

By
CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (KABC) --
San Onofre beach on Camp Pendleton is expected to remain closed until Wednesday following a shark attack over the weekend, base officials said on Monday.

Leeanne Ericson, 36, was wading in the water Saturday night when a shark, likely a great white, bit her on the upper thigh.

"If any one of us weren't there I think it would have been so much harder," explained Thomas Williams, one of several witnesses who pulled the woman ashore.

"It was to the bone. It was bad," said Hunter Robinson, who was with Williams. "It was just as bad as you could imagine."

Robinson, Williams and several of their friends rushed to help the woman after two surfers helped her to the shore. Seeing how bad the injury was, Robinson grabbed a surfboard leash to create a tourniquet for Ericson's leg.

Williams, who recently passed his EMT test, helped tie the tourniquet to stop the heavy bleeding.

"One of our other friends lifted up her hip and slid it underneath and I just tied it off and held it in place until we got to shore," Williams explained.

Ericson was airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, according to a statement from Camp Pendleton.

The single mother of three has to undergo several surgeries, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help pay her expenses.

The fundraising page, which has a goal of $200,000, had garnered more than $25,000 by Monday evening.

Authorities closed the beach in the vicinity of an area called "Church" and warned residents and visitors to stay out of the water. San Onofre beach was expected to remain closed until Wednesday.

Saturday's attack was only the 11th recorded in the area in the past seven decades, the newspaper reported. The last fatal shark attack in San Diego County was off Fletcher Cove in 2008.

The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsshark attackswimmingbeachessafetyoceanssharksSan Diego CountySouthern CaliforniaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Shark attacks swimmer near San Onofre beach, tears off part of leg
NEWS
May Day protesters take streets for workers' rights
Portland May Day demonstrations turn violent: Protesters hurl bottles, Molotov cocktails at cops
Military sexual assaults down, reporting of incidents up, survey finds
Police-involved shooting of teen killed by rifle as he left house party ruled a homicide
More News
Top Stories
Woman charged with murder in death of 3-year-old boy due to DUI history
101 Fwy to be closed in Calabasas overnight this week
California population grows to 39.5 million; LA over 4 million
May Day march: 1 arrested in DTLA after burning American flag
Video shows San Diego gunman during deadly shooting spree
May Day marchers in Riverside condemn Trump
PHOTOS: Stars attend glittery Met Gala to kick off Rei Kawakubo show
Show More
Laughter yoga class helps seniors stay sharp and healthy
Study finds link between some antibiotics and miscarriage risk
Suspect shot, wounded in confrontation with Gardena police
Pro-Trump rally in DTLA turns tense amid May Day march
Deer-antler tea linked w/ botulism case in Orange County
More News
Top Video
Woman charged with murder in death of 3-year-old boy due to DUI history
May Day marchers in Riverside condemn Trump
May Day march: 1 arrested in DTLA after burning American flag
Pro-Trump rally in DTLA turns tense amid May Day march
More Video