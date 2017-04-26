This photo submitted to ABC11 allegedly shows Cumboui tied to a tree moments before he was shot nearly a dozen times with a rifle.

A former soldier and her boyfriend face felony charges of animal cruelty and conspiracy after a video surfaced that appeared to show the pair tying her dog to a tree and shooting him numerous times with a rifle while laughing, according to officials.Marinna Rollins, 23, was taken into custody on Tuesday, while her boyfriend, 26-year-old Jerren Heng, was already in custody, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina.According to a police report, Rollins and Heng took the gray and white male pit bull named Camboui to a wooded area on April 16 or 17. When they got there, she tied the dog to a tree and then shot her pet in the head with a rifle, authorities stated.Rollins shot the dog five times, according to the report. Officials said Heng was heard on the video asking Rollins to also let him shoot the dog.Heng then shot the dog five times in rapid succession, an act also seen on the video, authorities said. According to the report, Rollins then dragged the dog to a shallow grave and spoke to him.In the video, which was obtained by ABC7 sister station WTVD-TV, a female voice can be heard talking to the dog shortly before she lifted his limp body and placed him in the grave, then draped a white sheet over him."It's been real... I love you, you're my puppy, you're a good puppy, but...," the female voice said to the dog in the video."Kind of put him a little deeper in there," a man's voice can be heard saying as Rollins pushed the dog into the shallow grave.Police said that before shooting her dog, Rollins posted a photo of her dog on her Facebook page along with text that she "was sad that her dog had to go to a happier place."Police also said she sent text messages confessing to shooting her dog.Rollins and Heng, both of Fayetteville, North Carolina, were being held on $25,000 bail.