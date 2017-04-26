Grass fire burns at Ernest E. Debs Regional Park in Montecito Heights

A grass fire sparked at Ernest E. Debs Regional Park in Montecito Heights on Wednesday.The Los Angeles City Fire Department said the fire broke out before 4 p.m. near the 4000 block Monterey Road.Fire officials said ground crews and helicopters were heading to the scene to battle the fire.The fire department said no structures were threatened and no injuries had been reported."At this moment no homes are being threatened. We do have fire companies in place in case the fire does spread and starts to threaten those (homes). There are no evacuations ordered at this time," David Ortiz with the Los Angeles Fire Department said.Fire officials said the wind was not a factor and the fire appeared to be terrain driven.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.