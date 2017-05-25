NEWS

Guide dog joins high school senior in yearbook photo

EMBED </>More Videos

Guide dog graduating with high school senior, Steve Campion reports. (KTRK)

By and Steve Campion
CYPRESS, Texas --
A Cy-Fair High School senior spent the past year side-by-side with man's best friend.

Julia Smith decided she wanted to train a guide dog for the blind. After much research and work, she took on the project last year. The dog, named Nyland, even went with her to classes.

"As soon as the bell rings, he jumps up because he knows it's time to go. During actual class time, he's not a disturbance, he just sleeps under my desk," said Smith. "As soon as his vest comes off and he's back to being a normal dog, he's a wild child."



Nyland was welcomed by campus staff and students. There's a picture of him alongside classmates in the school yearbook.

Thomas Veenstra is a sophomore at the school. He said everyone loved Nyland.

"(Nyland)is pretty popular and he shows up to the football games with us sometimes," said Veenstra. "He'll go to our band contests. He gets a lot of attention in the hallways."

Smith graduates Friday and Nylan will stay with her until July before he's fully trained. It's a reality which Julia's mother, Michelle Smith, said will be difficult on the whole family.

"We've all grown really attached to him so parting ways is going to be really hard," she said.
Related Topics:
newsdogcomfort dogpetseducationgraduationyearbooku.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Greg Gianforte wins Montana special election a day after being charged with assault
Crews prevent more flooding in Newport Beach homes
Explosive fire erupts at Van Nuys strip mall
Awkward moment when Trump pushes a prime minister
President Trump to attend G7 meetings in Italy
More News
Top Stories
Trump proposal would cut funding for earthquake early warning system
Explosive fire erupts at Van Nuys strip mall
Gianforte wins Montana US House race after assault charge
Palmdale couple accused of torture, murder of 2-year-old boy
2 students arrested for allegedly plotting attack at Anaheim school
Crews prevent more flooding in Newport Beach homes
Opening statements read in LAUSD sex abuse case
Show More
Home of missing South Pasadena boy's grandmother searched
Armed man allegedly intended to harm police at Phoenix Comicon
Shark sightings bad for some OC businesses
Cool Kids Emma Thompson, Marin Trunkey teach kids art
Garden Grove man charged w/ sexually assaulting 2 10-year-old girls
More News
Top Video
Upland police search for young sexual predator
Palmdale couple accused of torture, murder of 2-year-old boy
Opening statements read in LAUSD sex abuse case
2 students arrested for allegedly plotting attack at Anaheim school
More Video