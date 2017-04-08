NEWS

Gunman fires into crowd during fireworks show at Venice boardwalk; 1 wounded

Authorities swarmed the Venice Beach Boardwalk after a person was shot. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man was shot and wounded Friday evening when a gunman fired into a crowd during a fireworks show on the Venice Beach boardwalk, authorities said.

Five males were being sought in connection with the incident, which was reported about 9:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Ocean Front Walk, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Responding officers swarmed the boardwalk, where the victim was found conscious and breathing. He was transported to a hospital in stable condition, an LAPD spokesperson said.

Detailed descriptions of the suspects were not available.
Venice

