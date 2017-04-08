A man was shot and wounded Friday evening when a gunman fired into a crowd during a fireworks show on the Venice Beach boardwalk, authorities said.Five males were being sought in connection with the incident, which was reported about 9:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Ocean Front Walk, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Responding officers swarmed the boardwalk, where the victim was found conscious and breathing. He was transported to a hospital in stable condition, an LAPD spokesperson said.Detailed descriptions of the suspects were not available.