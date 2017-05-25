A gunman was killed and a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was wounded late Wednesday evening in a shootout that took place during a traffic stop in Compton, authorities said.According to investigators, the incident began about 11:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Santa Fe Avenue, where two deputies pulled over a white car for traffic violations.A male and two females were in the sedan, whose rear passenger door was opened by one of the deputies.The male suspect "then armed himself with a handgun, pointed it at one of the deputies and opened fire," the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said in a statement, adding that the deputy returned fire.The suspect then fired at the other deputy, who also shot back, the news release said.The gunman was struck by gunfire in the exchange. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was not immediately identified.One of the deputies, who was shot and wounded by the suspect, was treated at a medical center and released, according to authorities.