A 45-year-old clerk was shot and killed late Friday evening during a robbery at a motel in Alhambra, authorities said.A caller at 11:23 p.m. reported a medical emergency at the Ambassador Inn in the 2700 block of Valley Boulevard, said a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Alhambra police officers responded to the scene and discovered a female employee who had been shot at least once in the torso, according to a sheriff's news release. The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene.An investigation indicated she was working behind a counter when the suspect attempted to rob her and then opened fire, the statement said.No description was immediately available of the gunman, who fled in an unknown direction.It was unclear if any property was stolen in the incident.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.