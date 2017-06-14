Hawthorne father pistol-whipped in violent home invasion

Two suspects are on the loose after a violent home invasion in Hawthorne early Wednesday morning.Authorities say the incident happened at an apartment complex in the 14100 block of Chadron Avenue around 3:30 a.m. A father was inside the residence with his teenage daughter and her friends."I just thank God that I'm still living, and nobody got hurt," said the father, who did not want to be identified. He was pistol-whipped by the suspects, police saidHe said he has no idea how the masked suspects got in."I heard the door kick, and I'm looking, and I see two people come in with a flashlight, like with a light. It was dark," he described.He said he was struggling with the suspects when they struck him in the head with a gun.He said it appears nothing was taken from the home. Police say the father was treated at the scene for minor injuries.No suspect description was immediately available. Hawthorne police are investigating the incident.