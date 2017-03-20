NEWS

Here are Forbes' 10 richest people in the world

EMBED </>More News Videos

The wealthiest people in the world, according to Forbes rankings. (Shutterstock)

The richest people in the world were named this week with the release of Forbes' World's Billionaires List.

The business magazine found 2,043 living billionaires, a jump of 13 percent from last year. The increase in the number of billionaires - up 233 since 2016 - marked the biggest gain in the 31 years Forbes has been tracking billionaires globally.

Here are the 10 richest people and their net worths, according to Forbes' annual list.

1. Bill Gates, $86 billion
2. Warren Buffett, $75.6 billion
3. Jeff Bezos, $72.8 billion
4. Amancio Ortega, $71.3 billion
5. Mark Zuckerberg, $56 billion

6. Carlos Slim Helu, $54.5 billion
7. Larry Ellison, $52.2 billion
8. Charles Koch, $48.3 billion
8. David Koch, $48.3 billion
10. Michael Bloomberg, $47.5 billion
Related Topics:
newsmoneywatercoolerdistractionbuzzworthybill gateslarry ellisonwarren buffettamazonfacebook
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspect beating woman shot, killed by Riverside deputies
Lawmakers and officials questioning Trump's wiretapping claims
White House digs in on Trump wiretapping claims despite Comey testimony
4 LA County social workers to stand trial in death of 8-year-old boy
More News
Top Stories
4 LA County social workers to stand trial in death of 8-year-old boy
Suspect dead after opening fire at sheriff's station in Temple City
Suspect beating woman shot, killed by Riverside deputies
Boyle Heights shooting under investigation after man is shot dead
FBI investigating links between Russia, Trump campaign, Comey says
New, long-awaited express toll lanes open up on 91 Fwy in Corona
Teen to give most of $500,000 lottery prize to parents
Show More
2 in custody in Van Nuys after suspects shoot at officers
Burned bodies found in 'Real Housewives' star's car, police say
Suspect injured in Huntington Beach officer-involved shooting
Disneyland's Main Street Electrical Parade visits ABC7
Family holds vigil for man killed in Anaheim hit-and-run
More News
Top Video
Suspect dead after opening fire at sheriff's station in Temple City
4 LA County social workers to stand trial in death of 8-year-old boy
Boyle Heights shooting under investigation after man is shot dead
2 in custody in Van Nuys after suspects shoot at officers
More Video