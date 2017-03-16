Hesperia suspect linked to shootings in Rialto, Highland, source says

HESPERIA (KABC) --The man arrested for allegedly shooting a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy in Hesperia is also a suspect in two shootings on the 210 Freeway in Rialto Tuesday night and a fatal shooting in Highland Wednesday, a law enforcement source has told Eyewitness News.
The man, whose name has not been released, was arrested hours after the shooting of the deputy at a gas station early Thursday in Hesperia.
In that incident, a man had taken some food items from a convenience store at a Hesperia Chevron station and assaulted the clerk, officials said.
When a sheriff's deputy arrived to take a report, he found the man in black sedan outside the station. As he questioned the suspect, a confrontation ensued and the deputy pepper-sprayed the man, officials said.
The suspect then opened fire on the deputy and hit him once in the chest, officials said. The deputy, whose life was saved by a bulletproof vest, returned fire and then chased after the man in his vehicle, but had to stop for medical attention.
The suspect was later found and arrested after an intense manhunt.
A law enforcement source said the same man has now been linked to two shootings on the 210 Freeway in Rialto on Tuesday. Two people in vehicles traveling in opposite directions were hit by gunfire and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
He has also been linked to the fatal shooting of a man found lying in the street in Highland early Wednesday.
The victim, identified as Mario Figueroa, 48, of Redlands, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the street at 6th Street and Central Avenue in Highland around 9:37 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DEVELOPING: We will provide more details as they become available.