High-speed chase through Orange County ends in crash; suspect in custody

Authorities chased a suspect in a high-speed pursuit through Orange County. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) --
Police chased an armed suspect in a high-speed pursuit through Orange County late Friday evening.

The chase predominantly stayed the 5 Freeway heading southbound and hit speeds over 115 mph. Officials said the pursuit began after reports of the suspect firing a gun at an unoccupied vehicle in Whittier.

California Highway Patrol took over the chase after it moved onto the freeway.

The suspect has led authorities through Buena Park, Orange, Santa Ana, Tustin, Irvine, Laguna Hills and Mission Viejo.

While driving through Dana Point, the suspect crashed into the center median, threw the keys out and surrendered.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
