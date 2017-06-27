A brush fire moving at high speeds in Highland has prompted a closure of Highway 330 and is threatening structures in the area on Tuesday.The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. at an open field northwest of Highway 330. It was first reported to be between 5 and 10 acres before it erupted to 300 acres within the hour.Highway 330 was closed from Highland Avenue to Live Oak until further notice, officials said.Mandatory evacuations were in place east of Orchard Road, north of Highland Avenue and west of Church Street, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.