Highland fire burns 900 acres; closures, evacuations lifted

A brush fire moving at high speeds in Highland has prompted a closure of Highway 330 and is threatening structures in the area on Tuesday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) --
Evacuations and road closures, including Highway 330, were lifted Tuesday night after a fast-moving wildfire burned 900 acres in the Highland area of San Bernardino County.

The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. at an open field near Highland Avenue and Highway 330. It was first reported to be between 5 and 10 acres before it erupted to 300 acres within the hour. As of 8 p.m., fire officials estimated the acreage at 902 acres with no containment.

About 300 firefighters were taking on the fast-moving blaze from the air and the ground.

Highway 330, a major road that leads to mountain communities, was closed from Interstate 210 to Live Oak Drive near Running Springs for several hours and reopened at 9:30 p.m., according to San Bernardino County sheriff's officials.

Mandatory evacuation orders that were in place east of Orchard Road, north of Highland Avenue and west of Church Street, a total of about 300 homes, were also lifted by about 9 p.m.


Heavy smoke impacted the areas of Arrowbear Lake, Big Bear and Running Springs. Residents of the high desert, including Victorville, Hesperia and Apple Valley also saw some smoke.

Sheriff's officials said deputies were expected to stay in the area of the fire overnight.
