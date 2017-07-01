NEWS

Historic Japanese cemetery vandalized in Oxnard, GoFundMe page set up

A broken headstone is shown after a man is suspected of vandalizing the Historic Japanese Cemetery in Oxnard on June 19, 2017. (KABC)

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) --
A GoFundMe page was set up Saturday to help restore a historic Japanese cemetery in Oxnard that was vandalized.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on June 19 when Oxnard police received calls of a man breaking headstones and pulling up flowers.

The Historic Japanese Cemetery, located at the corner of East Pleasant Valley and Etting roads, has around 200 people buried at the site, according to the GoFundMe page.

Broken wooden grave markers are shown after a man is suspected of vandalizing a Japanese cemetery in Oxnard.


The Ventura County Japanese-American Citizens League set up the donation page to replace the damaged headstones and markers, as well as the wooden markers. JACL members also want to raise enough money to replace parts of a chain link fence with a wrought iron fence.

When the suspect damaged the headstones, authorities detained him, but the cemetery owner did not press charges.

If you would like to donate to help with repairs, you may go to gofundme.com/historic-oxnard-japanese-cemetery.
