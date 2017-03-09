TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) --Authorities arrested a driver Thursday who fled the scene of a three-car crash that left a 16-year-old high school baseball player dead in Torrance.
Darryl Hicks, a 28-year-old Los Angeles resident, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving and felony hit-and-run.
A father and his 16-year-old son, Jesse Esphorst Jr., were attempting to make a left turn from southbound Crenshaw Boulevard onto eastbound Crest Road Tuesday night when they were hit by two cars.
A silver 2004 Audi A6 and black 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK350 both ran a red light, crashing into the victims' van. The driver of the Mercedes stayed at the scene, but the Audi driver - later identified as Hicks - fled the scene, according to police.
Authorities said the Audi and Mercedes-Benz drivers were involved in a minor collision in Rancho Palos Verdes earlier that day. The Audi driver had fled the scene with the Mercedes following close behind before the deadly crash.
The Mercedes driver, Tung Ming, 21, of Palos Verdes, remained at the scene and was treated for his injuries before being arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.
The teen's 47-year-old father, also named Jesse Esphorst, remains in the hospital in stable condition.