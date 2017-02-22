NEWS

Hollywood arsonist seeking new trial on sanity

Harry Burkhart was convicted of setting nearly 50 fires in Los Angeles and is seeking a new trial to have himself declared insane. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The German national convicted of setting nearly 50 fires in Hollywood and other parts of Los Angeles in 2011 and 2012 is back in court, seeking a new trial over the issue of his sanity.

Harry Burkhart was convicted of setting the fires, but the jury deadlocked over the question of his sanity. Burkhart maintains he is insane and still needs help after attempting suicide.

Now, the court is offering him a deal that would involve a 30-year term at a state mental hospital. If he rejects the deal and instead is convicted in a new trial and found sane, he could face up to 80 years in prison.

