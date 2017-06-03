NEWS

Hollywood Bowl beefs up security as terrorism scares linger

The deadly terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England has had an impact on concert venues and their spectators around the world, including those at the Hollywood Bowl Friday night. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The deadly terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England has had an impact on concert venues and their spectators around the world, including those at the Hollywood Bowl Friday night.

Thousands gathered at the venue to see New Kids On The Block, and while the main focus was on the show, thoughts of the deadly attack outside an Ariana Grande concert still lingered.

"It did scare me a little bit because there were a lot of kids at that event, and now it's not even just attacks on religions or races - it's innocent kids, so that kind of hurts," said Whittier resident Vanessa Lucero.

Thursday night, the lights turned off as authorities investigated a bomb threat at the Hollywood Bowl. Nothing was found and the show continued. The scare comes amid new security fears at concerts.

One of the biggest music festivals in Germany was abruptly shut down Friday due to a terror warning. Thousands of fans suddenly cleared from the area.

At the Hollywood Bowl, all attendees must go through metal detectors, and explosive detection dogs are now on duty. All of the stepped up security is so fans can focus on the music.

Due to the increased security concerns worldwide, some events in Europe have been cancelled, but that does not include a massive tribute concert that is set for Sunday by Ariana Grande in tribute to all of the victims in Manchester.

Here's what to know about Ariana Grande's benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

