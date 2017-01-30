NEWS

Hollywood Hills homes, power lines damaged in debris flow

Rescue crews responded to the Hollywood Hills near Laurel View where a debris flow damaged at least three homes on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A hillside gave way in the Hollywood Hills Monday evening, sending mud and debris tumbling down and damaging at least two homes.

The landslide buried two power poles and took down power lines, creating a power outage in the neighborhood. It also left homes dangerously perched on the edge of the hill.

The incident is in the 8100 block of Laurel View Drive, near Crescent Heights Boulevard.

Fire crews that responded to the area say it appears no was injured in the landslide.

Officials are still trying to evaluate the conditions to see if there is a risk of additional flows and damage to more homes.

Traffic is continuing to be allowed to move on nearby Laurel Canyon.

DEVELOPING: We will provide updates as they become available.
