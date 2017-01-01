NEWS

Hollywood sign altered to read 'Hollyweed' in apparent New Year's Eve prank

Alvin Kim and two fellow hikers pose in front the altered Hollywood sign on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2016.

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD (KABC) --
Hollywood residents awoke Sunday morning to find the iconic Hollywood sign had been altered to read "HOLLYWeeD" in an apparent New Year's Eve prank.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Division said the agency was aware of the vandalism and a unit was dispatched to Mount Lee to investigate.

The LAPD also notified the city's Department of General Services, whose officers patrol Griffith Park and the area near the sign.

Alvin Kim and two fellow hikers posed for a photo with the revised landmark in the background, which Kim described as "pretty cool."

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Off-duty LAPD officer killed, 3 people injured in 2-vehicle crash in Simi Valley
Silent March Through Downtown Chicago Marks City's Deadliest Year
Obama Goes Golfing Before Ringing in 2017
At Least 39 Killed, 65 Injured in 'Cowardly Terror Attack' at Istanbul Nightclub, Gunman at Large
More News
Top Stories
Off-duty LAPD officer killed, 3 people injured in 2-vehicle crash in Simi Valley
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
SoCal will be wet and cold to start 2017
LAPD increases security as thousands celebrate NYE in Grand Park
LA Sparks players were next door to nightclub during Istanbul attack
Swarm of 100 small earthquakes hits near California-Mexico border
5 Fwy re-opens after shutting down through Grapevine
Show More
VIDEO: Dramatic water rescue of man in Burbank
Istanbul Attack: Shooter dressed as Santa Claus kills at least 39 in Turkey nightclub
Alabama favored by touchdown over Clemson in CFP title game
San Bernardino County deputy arrested for sex with teen Explorer Scout
Suspect in Pa. state trooper's death shot and killed in encounter
More News
Photos
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
Photos: Hillary Clinton's 2016 Election Day
More Photos