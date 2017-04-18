Hollywood sign harder to hike to after city closes Beachwood Drive gateway

Getting to the Hollywood sign became more difficult as city officials closed the Beachwood Drive trailhead.The closure stemmed from a legal battle over access to the Sunset Ranch Hollywood Stables, which provides horseback rides in Griffith Park.The ranch sued the city over the number of hikers using a 20 foot strip of land it owns and won.Now the only access through the Beachwood Canyon gates is to the stables.Hikers can still take longer routes via Bronson Canyon and Canyon Lake Drive to reach the Hollywood sign.