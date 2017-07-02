A burst water main sent torrents of muddy water flowing down the streets of a Hollywood neighborhood Sunday.Huge streams of water gushed over the cracked, damaged Hollywood streets, flowing from a busted 12-inch water main."It looked like a river of brown, sludgy water tire-deep all the way down Wilcox," said Hollywood resident Lynn Speier.Authorities say the pipe burst around 5 a.m. in the area of Wilcox and Franklin avenues in Hollywood.Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were working to fix the main.Locals in the high-traffic neighborhood say street closures are likely to have a big impact on Monday morning commutes.Authorities say they're still trying to figure out what caused the pipe to burst.There's no word on exactly how long the repairs will take.