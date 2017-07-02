NEWS

Water main break triggers street flooding in Hollywood

Huge streams of muddy water gushed over Hollywood streets after a 12-inch water main burst Sunday. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) --
A burst water main sent torrents of muddy water flowing down the streets of a Hollywood neighborhood Sunday.

Huge streams of water gushed over the cracked, damaged Hollywood streets, flowing from a busted 12-inch water main.

"It looked like a river of brown, sludgy water tire-deep all the way down Wilcox," said Hollywood resident Lynn Speier.

Authorities say the pipe burst around 5 a.m. in the area of Wilcox and Franklin avenues in Hollywood.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were working to fix the main.

Locals in the high-traffic neighborhood say street closures are likely to have a big impact on Monday morning commutes.

Authorities say they're still trying to figure out what caused the pipe to burst.

There's no word on exactly how long the repairs will take.
