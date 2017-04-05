NEWS

6 North Carolina hospital employees fall sick from pot-laced sweets

Six employees at a Statesville hospital recently became ill when they consumed cookies and muffins that contained cannabis. (WTVD)

STATESVILLE, N.C. --
Six employees at a hospital in Statesville, North Carolina, recently became ill when they consumed cookies and muffins that contained cannabis.

The Statesville Police Department says in a statement that a Davis Regional Medical Center employee brought the baked goods to work Sunday evening.

The six people who ate the cookies were immediately treated in the emergency department.

Police say testing showed all six had ingested THC, the main psychoactive component in marijuana.

The employee told police they didn't know the sweets contained pot.

An investigation later revealed that a family member had made them using cannabis-infused oil and didn't intend for them to be for the hospital staff.

The employee isn't facing charges.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
