NEWS

House Democrats pray after Republican congressman, others shot at baseball practice

Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen shared a photo of Democrats praying on his Twitter page. (RepKihuen/Twitter)

House Democrats prayed after five people were transported to a hospital following a shooting at a Republican baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

U.S. Representative Ruben J. Kihuen of Nevada shows democrats with their heads held down in prayer after hearing about the shooting.


"Glad to see this. Too much anger and rhetoric," commented one Twitter user.

"A beautiful, poignant statement. Thank you for transcending politics in this moment," commented another.
NEWS
