Man charged with possessing 476 photos depicting child porn, bestiality

Man accused of possessing images of child pornography, Deborah Wrigley reports. (KTRK)

A Houston man has been accused of possessing child pornography and having images of a minor engaging in sexual bestiality, according to charging documents.

Timothy Gerbode, 29, reportedly admitted to investigators that he knowingly downloaded child pornography.

After an investigation in August 2016 by the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Gerbode's personal computer was identified as possibly containing child pornography. Probable cause documents state that 476 images of child porn were discovered on his computer.

In one of the images, an infant was photographed nude with an adult male's genitalia touching her private area, according to the documents. Another image showed a nude girl, approximately 7 to 10 years old, performing oral sex on a dog.

Gerbode was charged with three counts of felony possession of child pornography. His bail was set at $20,000.
newschild pornographyanimal crueltyanimalsu.s. & worldchild endangermentTexas
