SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --More than 400 people packed into the Holy Family Catholic Church Tuesday for the funeral of 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr., whose body was found in late June after being missing for months.
Andressian Jr.'s mother carried his hat into the church as friends and family said their goodbyes. South Pasedena Police Sgt. Matthew Ronnie said the boy's death even touched his department.
"We're moms, dads, aunts, uncles and can identify with the family, and feel the sense of tragic loss," he said.
Authorities discovered the body of Andressian Jr. on June 30 near Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County. Police think the boy's father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., killed him to get back at his estranged wife because of a bitter custody battle.
The father was arrested the same day the body was found. Andressian Sr. pled not guilty to murder the next week.
Andressian Jr. was last seen alive on April 21 leaving Disneyland with his father. Andressian Sr. was found unconscious the next day in Arroyo Seco Park, unable to account for his son's whereabouts.
The South Pasadena police chief and the Los Angeles County sheriff were expected to speak at the service.
A public service will be held for Andressian Jr. at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden Wednesday night.