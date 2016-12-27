NEWS

Hundreds of hypodermic needles wash up at popular Newport Beach
EMBED </>More News Videos

Hundreds of Hypodermic needles were washing up at a popular dog beach in Newport Beach on Tuesday, prompting officials to close off sections while they cleaned up the dangerous mess. (KABC)

By
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Hundreds of hypodermic needles were washing up in Newport Beach, prompting officials to close off sections while they cleaned up the hazardous mess on Tuesday.

A hypodermic needle sat half-buried in the sand and it was just one of hundreds found by beachgoers over the last few days.

"I don't want kids, a dog, myself or the surfers that surf here barefoot, constantly walking through there, have the opportunity to hurt themselves very badly," said beachgoer Chris Heurkins.

Heurkins said he picked up at least 100 in the last week, including two on Tuesday.

"Normally they are without the cover and the needle is exposed," he added.

Several Eyewitness News viewers posted photos of even more needles at the beach.

Officers said they responded after several calls on Monday and threw away at least 75 needles.


The city said the mess is something they expect after any significant storm.

"It is fairly common. It happens when it rains. Due to the drought, the lack of rain over the past couple of years, the river is doing a good flushing right now," said Newport Beach Municipal Operations Director Mike Pisani.

Pisani added that crews will clean up all the debris and encouraged beachgoers not to touch the needles.
Related Topics:
newsbeacheshealthdogsNewport BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Tower evacuated due to suspicious package
1 killed, 14 injured in bus-car crash in Anaheim
Mom walks 26 miles through snow to get help for family
Grinch steals gifts from under Christmas tree in Palmdale home
Japanese Prime Minister to Make Historic Trip to Pearl Harbor
More News
Top Stories
1 killed, 14 injured in bus-car crash in Anaheim
Trump Tower evacuated due to suspicious package
Rose Parade floats range from surfing dogs to Orlando memorial
Carrie Fisher dies days after suffering cardiac arrest
Fierce winds topple big rig on 15 Freeway in Fontana
Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old World War II vet with serenade
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
Show More
Grinch steals gifts from under Christmas tree in Palmdale home
3 arrested after man is shot at, attacked with bat in Moreno Valley
Few delays reported at LAX as post-holiday travel continues
Pet of the Week: Terrier mix named Holiday
Post-Christmas melees break out at malls around the country
More News
Top Video
Carrie Fisher dies days after suffering cardiac arrest
Rose Parade floats range from surfing dogs to Orlando memorial
Fierce winds topple big rig on 15 Freeway in Fontana
Few delays reported at LAX as post-holiday travel continues
More Video