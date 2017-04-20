NEWS

Hundreds of trucks stuck at Port of Long Beach after power outage

EMBED </>More News Videos

Hundreds of trucks were stranded at the Port of Long Beach Thursday night after power was knocked out at part of the massive facility. (KABC)

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Power was knocked out at part of the Port of Long Beach Thursday evening, stranding hundreds of trucks for hours.

The power outage was reported around 5:30 p.m.

Southern California Edison initially reported it was caused by metallic balloons coming in contact with wires. The utility later corrected that statement, saying there was a different outage in Long Beach that was caused by balloons. The agency is still investigating the cause of the outage at the port.

Edison said 429 customers were affected by the outage.

One truck driver said he and his wife, also a truck driver, had been stuck at the port since the afternoon, with little information coming to them from port officials.

"We're trapped," the driver told Eyewitness News. "Nobody in the terminal cares that we're trapped. Very frustrating day. A wasted day."

The agency expected to restore power late Thursday night.



The Port of Long Beach is the nation's second-busiest container port, right behind the Port of Los Angeles. It handles some 82 million metric tons of cargo every year.
Related Topics:
newsedisonelectrical accidentpower outageport of long beachLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Arkansas carries out first execution since 2005
Hospitalized George H.W. Bush gets 'big morale boost'
ISIS claims responsibility for Paris attack that killed 1 police officer and wounded 2 more
Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
More News
Top Stories
Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in Woodland Hills
OC couple orchestrated $40 million workers' comp scam, DA says
Thousands swarm Compton Best Buy to meet Kendrick Lamar
Police try to 'trap' pot smokers with Cheetos and video games
3 LA parks vying for a $20K grant for improvements
Complex provides homes for 31 families in need in South LA
Santa Ana police chief resigns to take other position
Show More
VIDEO: Semitruck drags car on 15 Freeway after crash in Cajon Pass
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
Cool Kid Vanessa Villanueva heads environmental club to protect the planet
Advocacy group pushes for less restrictions on pot at federal level
OC school district president arrested amid child porn accusations
More News
Top Video
OC couple orchestrated $40 million workers' comp scam, DA says
Advocacy group pushes for less restrictions on pot at federal level
Thousands swarm Compton Best Buy to meet Kendrick Lamar
3 LA parks vying for a $20K grant for improvements
More Video