NEWS

ICE arrests spike 38 percent under President Trump

A photo released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows foreign nationals being arrested. (Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has reported a 38 percent spike in arrests under President Donald Trump.

Officials said between Jan. 22 and April 29, 2017, ICE arrested 41,318 people on civil immigration charges. That number was compared to the 30,028 people arrested between Jan. 24 and April 30, 2016.

ICE said non-criminal arrests increased from 4,200 in 2016 to more than 10,800 in 2017, which represents a 157 percent increase.

Officials said violent crimes such as homicide, rape, kidnapping and assault accounted for more than 2,700 convictions.

ICE stated that 75 percent of those arrested in 2017 were "convicted criminals." However, the agency did not specify whether traffic convictions were included under the term "convicted criminals."
Related Topics:
newsICEimmigrationimmigration reformu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpthe white houseLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Lawmakers 'need' Comey's notes on Trump meetings, top Democrat says
A$AP Rocky's Beverly Grove home targeted in armed robbery
Stolen beehives worth nearly $1 million recovered near Fresno
OC police shoot suicidal man who fired gun during standoff
More News
Top Stories
Startling details revealed in disappearance of South Pasadena boy
OC man wins $61M Mega Millions jackpot
LA crime sweep nets nearly 2 dozen MS-13 gang suspects
OC police shoot suicidal man who fired gun during standoff
FBI chief's ouster boomerangs on president
Stolen beehives worth nearly $1 million recovered near Fresno
Massive fire rips through 5-story home in Pacific Palisades
Show More
Pvt. Chelsea Manning released after 7 years in prison
A$AP Rocky's Beverly Grove home targeted in armed robbery
New National Mall duck ramp causes Twitter controversy
Inmate, once freed by mistake, now freed on purpose
Family of slain Inglewood officer fight to keep killer in prison
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos