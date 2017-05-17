ICE arrests spike 38 percent under President Trump

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has reported a 38 percent spike in arrests under President Donald Trump.Officials said between Jan. 22 and April 29, 2017, ICE arrested 41,318 people on civil immigration charges. That number was compared to the 30,028 people arrested between Jan. 24 and April 30, 2016.ICE said non-criminal arrests increased from 4,200 in 2016 to more than 10,800 in 2017, which represents a 157 percent increase.Officials said violent crimes such as homicide, rape, kidnapping and assault accounted for more than 2,700 convictions.ICE stated that 75 percent of those arrested in 2017 were "convicted criminals." However, the agency did not specify whether traffic convictions were included under the term "convicted criminals."