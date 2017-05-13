Illinois hospital on lockdown as inmate holds employee hostage

GENEVA, Ill. --Delnor Hospital in Geneva, Illinois, was on lockdown Saturday afternoon as police responded to a hostage situation involving an inmate, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.
At about 1 p.m., an inmate being treated at the northwest suburban hospital grabbed a correctional officer's weapon, authorities said.
One person, a hospital employee, was being held hostage.
SWAT officers and an armored vehicle were at the scene.
