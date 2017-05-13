NEWS

Illinois hospital on lockdown as inmate holds employee hostage

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wls"><span>WLS</span></div><span class="caption-text">(Photo courtesy of Brad Frakes)</span></div>
GENEVA, Ill. --
Delnor Hospital in Geneva, Illinois, was on lockdown Saturday afternoon as police responded to a hostage situation involving an inmate, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

At about 1 p.m., an inmate being treated at the northwest suburban hospital grabbed a correctional officer's weapon, authorities said.

One person, a hospital employee, was being held hostage.

SWAT officers and an armored vehicle were at the scene.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Related Topics:
newshospitalhostageswatu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump says 'fast decision' on new FBI head is possible as candidate interviews underway
Fashion designer Carolina Herrera's nephew found dead
Wisconsin police officer to donate kidney to 8-year-old boy
US security officials meet to discuss global cyberattack using leaked NSA tools
More News
Top Stories
15 airlines at LAX impacted as terminal switch begins
Shooting at popular spot in city of Orange leaves man dead
'Kids for Animals' program helps kids learn safety around pets
Fashion designer Carolina Herrera's nephew found dead
Worldwide cyberattack forces Microsoft to offer free security fix
Dramatic 5-alarm fire erupts in Oakland building
Off-duty FBI agent shoots, kills pit bull attacking his dog in Newhall
Show More
8-year-old boy bullied at school days before killing himself
Calabasas teen donates money to help buy truck that'll feed homeless
AG Sessions orders crackdown on drug traffickers
'The Buff': A day in the life of a LA graffiti remover
Man sentenced in stabbing death of OC 12 year old
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos