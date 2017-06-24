Innocent bicyclist fatally shot in Florence shooting, crash

An innocent man in the Florence area was killed in a shooting following a car accident he wasn't even involved in.The deadly gunfire erupted about 11:30 a.m. near South Hooper Avenue and East 92nd Street, where LASD deputies discovered the 20-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.Homicide investigators said it all started with a crash between two vehicles near the location.The occupants of the vehicles were in an argument when shots were fired by a third person. Officials said the gunshots appear to have been directed at the occupants but they were not struck.The victim was riding his bicycle toward the scene of the collision when he was hit by gunfire in the upper torso, investigators said, and he died at the scene.They added it did not appear he was an intended target.The suspect, who was in a separate car, went back inside his vehicle and fled eastbound on 92nd Street and out of view. Police confirmed that person's car was not involved in the original crash.Detectives were trying to figure out exactly who opened fire. The occupants of both vehicles were detained, interviewed by investigators and released, according to LASD officials.It was unknown if the incident was gang-related.Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.