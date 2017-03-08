DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Hundreds of women gathered at a rally in downtown Los Angeles to mark International Women's Day on Wednesday.
The rally, which included speeches and music, was held around noon at Grand Park.
Before the rally, nearly 200 women filled the Los Angeles City Council chambers to mark the special day.
The women, all wearing red, stood behind Councilmember Nury Martinez as she spoke. Martinez is the only female member of the City Council.
Addressing the chamber, Martinez spoke of the importance of the women's movement, which has mobilized thousands of women to stand up and be heard - not just in L.A. but throughout the country and around the world.
International Women's Day coincides with a nationwide one-day strike called "A Day Without A Woman." Organizers - the same group behind the Women's March on Washington - are asking women not to work. It was inspired by the Day Without Immigrants demonstration on Feb. 16, according to organizers.
