NEWS

International Women's Day: Hundreds hold rally in downtown LA

EMBED </>More News Videos

Hundreds of women gathered at a rally in downtown Los Angeles to mark International Women's Day on Wednesday.

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Hundreds of women gathered at a rally in downtown Los Angeles to mark International Women's Day on Wednesday.

The rally, which included speeches and music, was held around noon at Grand Park.


Before the rally, nearly 200 women filled the Los Angeles City Council chambers to mark the special day.

The women, all wearing red, stood behind Councilmember Nury Martinez as she spoke. Martinez is the only female member of the City Council.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Nury Martinez address the chamber on Wednesday, March 8, 2017.


Addressing the chamber, Martinez spoke of the importance of the women's movement, which has mobilized thousands of women to stand up and be heard - not just in L.A. but throughout the country and around the world.

International Women's Day coincides with a nationwide one-day strike called "A Day Without A Woman." Organizers - the same group behind the Women's March on Washington - are asking women not to work. It was inspired by the Day Without Immigrants demonstration on Feb. 16, according to organizers.

MORE: Things you need to know about A Day Without A Woman demonstration
Related Topics:
newsInternational Women's Daywomenpoliticsu.s. & worldprotestDowntown LA
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
FBI investigating source of WikiLeaks' purported CIA document dump
4th victim dies from Riverside plane crash
Torrance high school baseball player killed in car crash
Tracing where President Trump gets some of his news
First-time voter who chose Trump protests health cost increase
More News
Top Stories
4th victim dies from Riverside plane crash
Torrance high school baseball player killed in car crash
Allred: Photo scandal a 'betrayal' of women Marines
Tim Kaine's son arrested protesting at pro-Trump rally
Videos show robberies amid crime spike in downtown Los Angeles
Los Angeles primary election results
Deputy fatally shoots armed man outside Ladera Heights gym
Show More
Kidnapping, chase end in officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles
VIDEO: Burglars strike Flame Broiler restaurant in Laguna Hills
Nike introduces hijab for Muslim female athletes
Man deported 5 times kills woman in North Hills hit-and-run
Baby hippo at Cincinnati Zoo gets ramp for her pool
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Burglars strike Flame Broiler restaurant in Laguna Hills
Kidnapping, chase end in officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles
Baby hippo at Cincinnati Zoo gets ramp for her pool
Videos show robberies amid crime spike in downtown Los Angeles
More Video