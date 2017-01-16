NEWS

Investigation launched after body found near Anaheim dumpster

Detectives said a homicide investigation was launched after a man's body was found near a dumpster in the 1600 block of South Sinclair Street in Anaheim on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

By and ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
A homicide investigation was sparked after a man's body was found in a commercial area of Anaheim on Monday.

Anaheim police said they were called to the 1600 block of South Sinclair Street at about 6:30 a.m.

When officers responded to the scene, they said the body of a man in his 20s or 30s was found with obvious signs of trauma near a dumpster.

A nearby business owner told Eyewitness News his surveillance video, which was provided to police, showed a vehicle pulling up at about midnight and a body was left behind as the vehicle drove off.

Detectives would not confirm the account from the business owner, but confirmed they received surveillance video and the scene was being investigated as a homicide.

The man's identity has not been released by officials.
