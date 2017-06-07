NEWS

Irvine bioscience company raided by FBI as part of health care fraud investigation

FBI agents raided a bioscience company in Irvine Wednesday as part of an ongoing fraud investigation. (KABC)

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
FBI agents raided a bioscience company in Irvine Wednesday as part of an ongoing fraud investigation.

The company, called Proove Biosciences, is located in the 15300 block of Alton Parkway. It touts itself as a "leader in genetics testing related to opioid addiction."

While the FBI could not say much about the investigation, an agent said the raid involved health care fraud.

A federal search warrant was issued at the business around 7:30 a.m., according to the agent. The investigation comes out of the San Diego office.

Eyewitness News reached out to the CEO of the company, but did not hear back.

No further information was released.
