Northwood High School in Irvine was evacuated Thursday amid reports of a male student locking himself in the bathroom, claiming to have guns and explosives.The police department received a call around 1:40 p.m. regarding a male suspect who said he was a student at the school. He said he had locked himself in the bathroom and was armed with explosives and guns.Authorities responded to the school, placing it on lockdown. It was then evacuated as a precaution. Detectives are searching through the campus, but so far nothing has been found.The investigation was ongoing.