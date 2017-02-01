NEWS

MMA fighter Jason 'Mayhem' Miller acquitted of domestic violence charges

MMA fighter Jason 'Mayhem' Miller is seen in a 2016 mug shot from the Irvine police. (Irvine Police Department)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Former mixed martial arts fighter Jason "Mayhem" Miller on Wednesday was acquitted of felony domestic violence charges.

An Orange County jury acquitted Miller of two felony counts of domestic battery with corporal injury and a misdemeanor charge of violating a protection order.


The charges stem from alleged domestic violence incidents involving his girlfriend, Anna Stabile.

Miller, 36, testified in court that he trained Stabile, who he said attacked him on several occasions.

MORE: Jason "Mayhem" Miller arrested for vandalizing Lake Forest tattoo shop

He described one incident in which he claimed Stabile hurled a bottle at him. Miller said the bottle missed him and damaged the wall.

In another incident, Miller said a dispute led Stabile to jump on his back. He claimed Stabile threatened to take her own life but then lunged at him with a knife.

"She chased me out the back door, ripped off my shirt and jumped on my back and choked me," Miller testified.

When he was asked how a much-smaller woman could attack a professional fighter, Miller said he did not want to fight her and tried not to get into a "physical thing" with her.

"I taught her how to do that choke," he said, but Stabile "got sloppy with her legs" as she tried to take him down and "slipped off," bumping her head on concrete, he testified.

MORE: Jason "Mayhem" Miller live-tweets standoff

Miller said he asked Stabile if she wanted to go to the hospital, but she declined.

In another instance, Miller said he "said something snarky" and walked away from Stabile, prompting her to "hit me in the back of the head," he testified.

Miller said he had paid an attorney to help keep Stabile from losing a custody battle for her son and was "shocked" when she accused him of beating her, after which he tried to take his case to prosecutors.

He said he was stonewalled by the District Attorney's Office in Harbor Court, and the staff there "just looked at me funny." Miller admitted the reaction could have been due to a feather boa he was wearing at the time.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Steven Bromberg last week granted a motion from Miller's attorney Cameron Talley to drop a stalking charge against Miller.

City News Service contributed to this report.
