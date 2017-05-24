NEWS

'Joker' lookalike arrested for pointing loaded gun at drivers

Police arrested Lawrence Patrick Sullivan, a 29-year-old who looks similar to the Joker villain from "Batman." (Miami-Dade Corrections)

A 29-year-old resembling the Joker villain from Batman was arrested after pointing a loaded gun at drivers.

Lawrence Patrick Sullivan was booked on May 23 on charges relating to carrying a concealed firearm in Miami. According to the Miami Herald, police found Sullivan outside of his apartment. He told them he was carrying a weapon.

Sullivan is currently being held on a $5,000 bond. His arrest affidavit "lists him as a 'tattoo model,'" the Miami Herald said.
Related Topics:
newsmugshotsu.s. & worldbatmanarrestpolice
Load Comments
NEWS
Cesspool collapses on Long Island, trapping man
New TSA procedures target electronics, food
Democrats flip 2 state legislature seats in Trump districts
UK investigates 'network' of alleged Manchester attackers
More News
Top Stories
Teen arrested for allegedly beating corrections officer mom
Missing 1-year-old boy last seen with dad in Arleta
UK investigates 'network' of alleged Manchester attackers
1 bicyclist killed, another hurt in Winnetka hit-and-run
Trump and Pope Francis meet: 'We can use peace'
OC mom who went to classes w/ quadriplegic son gets MBA
Wanted: Cat Cuddler
Show More
Taiwan becomes 1st in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage
Man struck, killed on 605 Fwy in Baldwin Park
OC family pleads for public's help to find suspect who killed undocumented man
'Dancing with the Stars' awards the Mirrorball Trophy for Season 24
Man fails when trying to backflip at graduation
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos